LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A resident was stabbed after after finding two burglars inside their La Vergne home Wednesday night.

The victim came home to Stony Point Drive around 9:45 p.m. to find two Hispanic men inside the house, according to La Vergne police.

La Vergne police reported that after a brief struggle, one of the men stabbed the victim before both suspects hopped a fence with the victim’s safe.

The victim is reportedly expected to be OK.

The suspects then ran to a waiting red or maroon sedan with a possible Florida license plate and fled toward Waldron Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Vergne police at 615-793-7744.