NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A female officer fired last month for her alleged involvement in a sex scandal within the La Vergne Police Department has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city, two former sergeants, and the former chief of police.

Former patrol officer, Maegan Hall and four other officers were fired in January for allegedly having sex on duty, sending nude photos of each other, not disclosing their relationships, and lying during an HR investigation. Former chief, Chip Davis was fired a month later after a third-party investigation found he was aware of the sex scandal but failed to report it, and may have encouraged the behavior.

Hall’s attorneys named the city of La Vergne, former Chief Chip Davis, and former Sergeants Lewis Powell and Henry “Ty” McGowan in a federal lawsuit filed Monday, which accuses the supervisors of grooming Hall for sexual exploitation.

The lawsuit says Powell forced Hall into sex acts, sometimes by physically holding her down, then recorded those moments without her consent.

The suit goes on to say images and videos of Hall were sent to the former chief without her knowledge or approval.

In addition, Hall’s attorneys wrote the city of La Vergne created a “false narrative” in its summary of the investigation into the sex scandal, which caused the former officer public humiliation on an international scale.

Hall is suing for lost wages, medical expenses, reputational harm, mental suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, and emotional distress. The lawsuit asks that a jury try this case and determine the appropriate amount of monetary damages Hall could receive.

News 2 reached out to the City of La Vergne and Powell’s attorney. Both declined to comment.