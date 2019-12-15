La Vergne police searching for suspect in shooting of 15-year-old

The La Vergne Police Department is asking for anyone that recognizes the person below or has any information in regards to the incident; please call La Vergne Police at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers (615)-893-7867.

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — La Vergne police are asking for help in identifying the suspect in the shooting of a 15-year-old male late Saturday night.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the shooting on Tonya Drive. When they arrived, they said they located a gunshot victim.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is still being treated for his injuries.

He described the suspect as a light-skinned black male.

The La Vergne Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the person in the pictures or has any information regarding the incident to please call 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615)-893-7867.