LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The La Vergne Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who reportedly robbed a 7-Eleven gas station on the Fourth of July.

Police said a young man came into the 7-Eleven on Fergus Road around 2:15 a.m. July 4. He then pulled out a black revolver and held the clerks at gunpoint before reportedly taking cash from the register and running off.

(Courtesy: La Vergne Police Department)

The young Hispanic man was about 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall and was wearing a light blue baseball cap with the word “Woof” on the front, a gray Aeropostale hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes, according to authorities. Police said he did not have facial hair.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the alleged armed robbery or who has information that could help police find the suspect is asked to contact Detective Tanner Nokes at 615-287-8748.