LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The La Vergne Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who reportedly robbed a 7-Eleven gas station on the Fourth of July.
Police said a young man came into the 7-Eleven on Fergus Road around 2:15 a.m. July 4. He then pulled out a black revolver and held the clerks at gunpoint before reportedly taking cash from the register and running off.
The young Hispanic man was about 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall and was wearing a light blue baseball cap with the word “Woof” on the front, a gray Aeropostale hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes, according to authorities. Police said he did not have facial hair.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the alleged armed robbery or who has information that could help police find the suspect is asked to contact Detective Tanner Nokes at 615-287-8748.