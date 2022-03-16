LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — La Vergne police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery Wednesday night.

It happened at the CVS on Murfreesboro Road around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the man entered the business, handed the cashier a note demanding money and then fled the scene.

The man is described as follows:

Possibly white

6 feet tall

230 pounds

Wearing: Black Vans with white laces Jeans that are faded in the front Gray hoodie Black hat Mask with red, white and blue stripes



Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744.