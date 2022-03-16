LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — La Vergne police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery Wednesday night.
It happened at the CVS on Murfreesboro Road around 8:30 p.m.
Police say the man entered the business, handed the cashier a note demanding money and then fled the scene.
The man is described as follows:
- Possibly white
- 6 feet tall
- 230 pounds
- Wearing:
- Black Vans with white laces
- Jeans that are faded in the front
- Gray hoodie
- Black hat
- Mask with red, white and blue stripes
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744.