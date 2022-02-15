LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The La Vergne Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
La Vergne police say 15-year-old Lindsay Johnson was last seen on December 15th after she left her legal guardian’s residence in La Vergne.
According to La Vergne police, Johnson has a history of running away and police believe she may still be in Rutherford County.
Johnson is described as follows:
- 5’1″ tall
- Blue eyes
- Brown hair
- 110 pounds
Officers believe Johnson recently got a tattoo of “you are my sunshine” on one of her arms.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact La Vergne Police Department’s Detective Seneca Shields at 615-793-7744.