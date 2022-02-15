LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The La Vergne Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

La Vergne police say 15-year-old Lindsay Johnson was last seen on December 15th after she left her legal guardian’s residence in La Vergne.

According to La Vergne police, Johnson has a history of running away and police believe she may still be in Rutherford County.

Lindsay Johnson (Courtesy: La Vergne Police Department)

Johnson’s tattoo (Courtesy: La Vergne Police Department)

Johnson is described as follows:

5’1″ tall

Blue eyes

Brown hair

110 pounds

Officers believe Johnson recently got a tattoo of “you are my sunshine” on one of her arms.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact La Vergne Police Department’s Detective Seneca Shields at 615-793-7744.