LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A La Vergne police officer was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Smyrna.

The La Vergne Police Department identified the officer as Officer Brandon Joyner. He was 46 years old and a six-year veteran of the police force.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The police department issued the following statement on Joyner’s death.

“It is with great sadness that the La Vergne Police Department confirms that Officer Brandon Joyner has passed away in a single vehicle crash in Smyrna. We are asking for prayers for the family of Officer Joyner as well as our police department and city as we begin to mourn. We also ask for privacy for Officer Joyner’s personal family and LPD family as we process and deal with this loss. Officer Joyner was 46 years old and is a six-year veteran of the La Vergne Police Department.“