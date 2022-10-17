Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing jewelry from a La Vergne Walmart. (COURTESY LPD)

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of stealing jewelry from a La Vergne Walmart.

Officers were alerted to a possible theft at the Walmart on Murfreesboro Road on Sept. 15, according to a La Vergne Police Department news release.

(COURTESY LPD)

Police said a man concealed items from the jewelry department before leaving the store without paying. The suspect left the area in a red SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is asked to call Detective Seneca Shields at 615-287-8721 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.