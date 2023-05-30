LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The La Vergne Police Department is trying to reunite three young children with their parents.

According to police, the children were picked up by officers on East Heritage Circle Tuesday evening.

One boy is seven years old and the younger boy and girl are around four years old, according to investigators.

Police said the children are not speaking and refuse to write.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Vergne police at 615-793-7744 or the Department of Children’s Services at 615-354-7036.