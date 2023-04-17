LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The La Vergne Police Department is mourning the loss of a 17-year veteran.

On Monday, the police department announced that Lieutenant Robert Hayes, 53, passed away just one month after he was diagnosed with cancer.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

La Vergne police said Lt. Hayes was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in March 2023 and passed away on Monday, April 17, surrounded by family and friends.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for Bob’s family, our police department, and everyone who knows and loves Bob,” says Interim Chief Brent Hatcher. “He’s our brother. He had a tremendous impact on everyone he met and he will be sorely missed.”

Lt. Hayes began working in La Vergne as an officer in September of 2005. In 2010, he was promoted to detective and later moved to the patrol side, serving as a sergeant in 2013.

The police department said Hayes was recently promoted to patrol lieutenant in February of 2023. During his 17-year period, Lt. Hayes worked multiple roles including serving as a taser instructor, CHANT team member and public information officer.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time. The La Vergne Police Department said details will be released when they are made available.