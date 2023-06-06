LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) —- The nationwide search for the next La Vergne police chief is moving onto the next phase after the city received 33 applications, with no internal candidates, before the application deadline Monday.

The search began after a sex scandal rocked the La Vergne Police Department in January, resulting in the firing of the police chief, Chip Davis, and five other officers for their alleged involvement.

A human resources investigation revealed the alleged sexual misconduct between some officers with the La Vergne Police Department, according to the city.

A month later, former Chief Davis was fired after a third-party agency conducted its own investigation into Davis’ knowledge of the sex scandal. The agency accused the former chief of knowing about the sexual misconduct between some of his officers, failing to properly report it, and possibly encouraging a negative work environment by receiving nude photos of a female officer, according to the investigative report.

Mayor Jason Cole told News 2 in March the city was conducting a nationwide search for a new chief who will bring a fresh perspective and move the department forward.

“I want someone who is both focused on a vision for our police and setting new standards, higher standards for our police officers; at the same time someone who is engaged with our community,” Cole said.

The city will now move on to the next phase of the recruitment process. If all goes according to plan, the new chief will take over the department this September.

Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher is currently serving as La Vergne’s interim chief.