LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The nationwide search for the next City of La Vergne police chief is tentatively over.

A conditional offer to head the department that was rocked by a sex scandal in January was made to Milwaukee Police Cpt. Christopher Moews.

According to an email obtained by News 2, pending a background check and the polygraph, medical, and psychological portions of the offer, the city hopes Moews will start the first week of September.

Moews has nearly three decades of law enforcement experience and has worked in a variety of different units within the Milwaukee Police Department, according to the city website.

“He’s done a lot in the police department…worked in many fields, extensive crimes, violent crimes, homicide division. He’s got a lot of experience in the investigative side,” said retired Milwaukee Police Department Lt. Ruben Burgos. “He’s a good manager, isn’t afraid to make a decision, which I think is going to be important for him.”

Burgos said he has known Moews for years and the two worked together. He described Moews as a great fit for the role.

“He’s a nice guy. He gets participatory. He likes. He reaches out to people to ask for their opinion, and he does listen, good listener,” Burgos said.

If the conditional offer is solidified, Moews would be moving to a city a fraction of the size of Milwaukee. However, Burgos said his former colleague will be right at home in a small department.

“He’s commanded small units since the crimes division, homicide division. He’s done a lot of things with small teams and gotten good results,” he said.

Previous La Vergne Police Chief Chip Davis is accused of knowing about sexual conduct between officers in his department and not reporting it. Also, a third party report claims Davis received nude photos of a female officer.

Despite the recent scandal, Burgos said Moews will help the La Vergne Police Department move on.

“Chris is gonna reach out to his front line supervisors. What are our strengths? What can we do? What happened here that we fell down with so that won’t happen again? How can we correct what was going?” he said.

Burgos said simply he sees Moews as a family man, a good person, and someone who’s a hard worker.

“He will do well as chief of police,” he said.

Efforts to get a statement or interview from Moews or the Milwaukee Police Department were unsuccessful.