LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The chief of the La Vergne Police Department was fired on Monday afternoon. This move is a direct result of the police department’s ongoing sex scandal investigation, according to La Vergne city officials.

News 2 previously reported five officers were fired in January after allegedly having sex on and off duty with each other, sending nude photos of themselves to other officers, failing to disclose relations to H.R., and lying about their actions during the investigation, according to city documents.

Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis helped conduct interviews for the internal investigation.

Chief Davis was initially put on administrative leave Monday morning after the city was notified of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint. His firing was announced hours later.

According to a release from the City of La Vergne, third-party investigators concluded Chief Davis “was aware of the sexual misconduct within his department and never reported or disciplined any of the officers involved.” The investigator also concluded Davis impeded the initial investigation into sexual misconduct.

Chief Davis had previously released a statement condemning the alleged actions of his officers, saying, in part, “I want to be clear that the actions of a few do not represent this department as a whole.”

Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher has been named as the interim police chief. Officials say the city will conduct a nationwide search for a new police chief.