The La Vergne Police Department is looking for three people suspected of stealing from a Walmart. (COURTESY LPD)

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The La Vergne Police Department is asking for help identifying three people suspected of stealing electronics from Walmart.

The suspects, a man and two women, were seen entering the Walmart on Murfreesboro Road on Oct. 2, according to a LPD news release.

Another theft was reported at the same store just a few weeks earlier on Sept. 15. In that case, police said a man concealed items from the jewelry department.

Police say the man and two women took some electronic items and left without paying. They were seen getting into a black sedan, possibly a Toyota, according to the LPD.

Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact the LPD at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.