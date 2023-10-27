LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A drought persisting over southern portions of Middle Tennessee has prompted leaders in Rutherford County to take action.

“In that drought management plan, it requires us to issue a voluntary water conservation notice when we enter into a D2 drought phase within the county. Whether it’s part of the county or the whole county, and right now, in Rutherford County, about a third of Rutherford County is in that D2 drought phase,” said Anne Smith, the public information officer for the City of La Vergne.

As a result, La Vergne residents are being asked to limit water usage for non-essential activities, as well as abide by the burn ban issued within city limits until further notice due to extremely dry weather conditions.

“That would include washing sidewalks, filling swimming pools, non-commercial use of washing motor vehicles, watering lawns, watering recreational fields,” Smith explained. “And we understand that this is not an optimal time for that, but we’re really asking for the community’s support and understanding.”

The situation is being closely monitored by city and water treatment plant staff. Mandatory water restrictions will only be required if the city needs to enter phase 3 of the drought management plan.

“We can’t really speak to just how possible or how probable it will be that we’ll have to issue a mandatory water conservation notice, but at this time, it doesn’t seem like it’s a likely possibility for the city,” Smith added.

You can learn more about La Vergne’s voluntary water conservation notice and the ban on open burning by following this link.