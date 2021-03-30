La Vergne officer released from hospital after head-on crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A La Vergne officer injured in a head-on crash last week has been released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was being treated for serious injuries.

La Vergne police said Officer Zachary Benedetti was responding to a call with lights and sirens activated around 7:45 p.m. Friday, when he and another driver crashed on Waldron Road near Industrial Boulevard.

Officer Benedetti was transported to Vanderbilt for treatment of serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the department said Benedetti has been released from the hospital and is home recovering.

Several people inside the other vehicle involved were transported to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, where they were stable, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.