La Vergne officer injured in head-on collision

La Vergne, Tenn. (WKRN) — A La Vergne police officer was injured while responding to a call on Friday night.

Officials say Officer Zachary Benedetti was responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens around 7:45 p.m. when he and another driver collided head-on on Waldron Road near Industrial Boulevard.

Officer Benedetti was transported to Vanderbilt Medical University Center with serious injuries. The occupants of the other vehicle were transported to Stone Crest Hospital and is stable.

Police are still investigating what caused the head-on collision.