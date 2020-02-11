La Vergne officer injured in crash involving semi

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A La Vergne police officer was hospitalized with a head injury after her personal vehicle collided with a tractor trailer early Tuesday morning.

According to the La Vergne Police Department, Officer Felicia Altheide was driving into work with her little boy in her car. She was on Murfreesboro Road near Florence Road, when officers said a semi pulled out, causing the officer’s vehicle to run underneath the trailer.

Officer Altheide’s little boy was properly restrained and was not injured, police revealed.

The officer was transported by ambulance to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center for treatment of a head injury, investigators said. They added she also suffered cuts, scrapes and injuries to her hand.

No additional information was immediately released.