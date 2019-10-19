La Vergne mother calls arrest in son’s murder a ‘step towards justice’

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kristie Garcia says she finally feels a sense of relief after police arrested the suspect in her son’s murder.

On Thursday, police arrested 18-year-old Deonte Moore and charged him with first degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a felony, and especially aggravated robbery.

“It’s a step towards justice,” Garcia said.

Her son, 17 year-old Justin Garcia, was shot and killed in his driveway on October 8th.

“I don’t want another mother to hurt like I do,” she said. “My child is no longer on this earth.”

Garcia says the arrest is just a “step” because she thinks others were involved.

“We were told that night that there were more people that were there,” she said.

La Vergne Police are still investigating and won’t reveal if there are more suspects.

“Bring these guys to justice,” she said.

In the meantime, Garcia is focusing on the good, sharing Justin’s music and his dreams of going to MTSU to become an audio engineer.

“He was a special kind of kid,” she said.

She sends a strong message to whoever else may be involved.

“Please turn yourselves in,” Garcia said.