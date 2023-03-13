LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The small city of La Vergne made big news back in January when five officers were fired for several sexual allegations.

News 2 obtained documents detailing allegations of officers having sex on and off duty, sending nude photos and videos, and lying about it to human resources.

Former Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis was fired once third party investigators concluded he was aware of the sexual misconduct within his department, but failed to report or discipline any of the officers involved.

Despite everything, La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole still believed in the department when News 2 spoke to him back in February.

On Monday, Cole said the city has plans to move the department forward.

“We sat down and as a team, (and) our administration staff selected a company to do a nationwide search,” he said.

Ralph Andersen & Associates will be working to help the police department find its new chief.

“(We wanted) fresh eyes to come in and really change the city, as far as the police department,” said Cole. “(We want to) go in there and try to move forward, and take that next step as a police department.”

In April, the firm will facilitate two community meetings to gather feedback from residents. The firm will also speak with police officers, board members, and city leaders.

“We want this to be a transparent and open process, and so we believe that the more input we can get from both our residents, our staff, and our leadership, the better,” Cole said.

Cole is optimistic whoever they hire will help move things in a positive direction.

“We want to find the person that’s the best fit for the city, and will take our police department forward to the next level,” he said.

The two community meetings for La Vergne residents and/or business owners will be held on April 20 at 7:00 p.m. and April 22 at 11:30 a.m. at the La Vergne Public Library meeting room.

Cole said they are hoping to have a new police chief in place later in the fall.