LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five days after five La Vergne police officers were fired and three were suspended amid sexual allegations, the police chief and mayor have responded.

News 2 first learned of the investigation last week. In the documents obtained, it alleges the eight officers involved have been accused of having sexual relationships with a fellow officer on duty, sending explicit photos to each other and engaging in “three-ways” with another officer and his wife.

The documents also showed Mayor Jason Cole called the director of human resources on Dec. 12, 2022, to report some of the allegations including a “girls gone wild” hot tub party.

The five officers were fired and the three officers were suspended Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Mayor Cole said in a statement released to News 2, “This situation is unacceptable and as soon as it was brought to our attention it was immediately investigated and action was taken upon the individuals involved.”

La Vergne Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis said in a statement, “I want to be clear that the actions of a few do not represent this department as a whole.”

The full statements from the mayor and police chief can be found below.

This is a difficult situation for our department and for the city, but I want to be clear that the actions of a few do not represent this department as a whole. This situation is being addressed internally with our staff, we are bringing in counselors to help our officers work through these circumstances, and we will continue to provide the most professional protection as possible for this community. We have sufficient staff to cover all of our patrol shifts and I have full confidence in our officer’s ability to protect and serve. We are working diligently to rebuild the trust of our citizens and our community. We understand this will take time and diligence from our command staff and officers to repair the honor and integrity of our department. Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis

This situation is unacceptable and as soon as it was brought to our attention it was immediately investigated and action was taken upon the individuals involved. Our top priority moving forward will include rebuilding the public’s trust. I have full confidence in the police department’s leadership team and their ability to lead the department. We will be retraining all of our employees in the rules, regulations, and expectations set forth by city leadership. Mayor Jason Cole