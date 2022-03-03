LIMESTONE COUNTY, Alabama (WKRN) — A La Vergne man and an 18-year-old were killed in northern Alabama Wednesday when their box truck fell from an Interstate 65 overpass and was hit by a train.
The box truck fell from the roadway near Roberts Road approximately three miles east of Elkmont around 4:30 a.m.
Alabama State Troopers identified the victims as Edgardo V. Pacheco, 54, of La Vergne, and an 18-year-old man, whose name had not been released. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed the truck was based out of Nashville.
Alabama State Police reported Pacheco was driving a 2017 Hino box truck when it left the roadway, struck a guardrail, fell off the overpass and landed on the nearby railroad tracks. Shortly after landing on the railroad tracks, the truck was struck by a CSX Train.
Pacheco and the teen were both pronounced deceased at the scene. .
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.