LIMESTONE COUNTY, Alabama (WKRN) — A La Vergne man and an 18-year-old were killed in northern Alabama Wednesday when their box truck fell from an Interstate 65 overpass and was hit by a train.

The box truck fell from the roadway near Roberts Road approximately three miles east of Elkmont around 4:30 a.m.

Alabama State Troopers identified the victims as Edgardo V. Pacheco, 54, of La Vergne, and an 18-year-old man, whose name had not been released. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed the truck was based out of Nashville.

Alabama State Police reported Pacheco was driving a 2017 Hino box truck when it left the roadway, struck a guardrail, fell off the overpass and landed on the nearby railroad tracks. Shortly after landing on the railroad tracks, the truck was struck by a CSX Train.

Pacheco and the teen were both pronounced deceased at the scene. .