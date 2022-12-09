RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police need your help to find a man who has been missing for months.

La Vergne Police said Ronnie Junior Yewell was reported missing in October. He has not been in touch with any friends of family since then.

Police released two photos of Yewell in an effort to locate him.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you’re urged to call the La Vergne non-emergency line at (615) 793-7744.