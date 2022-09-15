LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee man has been arrested in connection with a Florida investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Chasen White, 31, of La Vergne, has been arrested in connection with an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children investigation in Florida.

Back in July, the TBI got information from the Walton County, Florida Sheriff’s Department about White who had allegedly engaged in an inappropriate chat with who he believed to be a minor online. He was actually speaking with an undercover officer posing as a child.

TBI agents helped in the investigation and gathered evidence contributing to his criminal charge in Florida.

White was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Rutherford County Jail. He is awaiting extradition to Florida on a charge of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct.