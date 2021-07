LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A large house fire in La Vergne is under investigation.

City officials say firefighters were called to a home on Zither Lane at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday regarding a fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found flames at the rear of the home and more flames shooting out of the roof.

No injuries were reported, but the home is considered a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

No other information was released.