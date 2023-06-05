LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County community is embarking on a venture to ensure it gets its fair share of federal dollars.

The City of La Vergne announced it will be holding a “special census” after estimating more than 4,000 residents were “unaccounted for” in the 2020 decennial census.

The La Vergne Special Census Committee has started to collect information, which began on June 1.

According to the city, conducting a special census will “ensure the City of La Vergne receives its full share of state shared revenue which is distributed by the State of Tennessee on a per capita basis.” In the 2020 U.S. Census, the city’s certified population was 38,719, but city staff believes the current population exceeds 43,000, meaning the city could be entitled to an additional $729,000 each year.

The per-resident allocation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year is estimated to be $170.29, according to the city.

The process to respond to the special census is simple, according to city officials. Residents can visit census.lavergnetn.gov and complete the online form on the secure website or complete a form that will be mailed out to each household in the city. Only one form should be filled out per household. The only information needed is the home address, the number of people living there, and the first and last name of each person.

Those who complete the online form will be entered into four drawings for a $100 VISA gift card, the city said. The drawings will take place June 30, July 31, Aug. 31 and Sept. 29. Winners will be announced on Facebook and the city’s website.

The deadline to submit information for the special census via USPS is Aug. 31. Anyone who has a question or needs assistance is encouraged to call 615-287-8651.