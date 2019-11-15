La Vergne cold case still unsolved 12 years later

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a discovery that still haunts Sergeant Bob Hayes to this day.

“It’s definitely shocking to the system,” Hayes said. “It’s something that you don’t get over.”

On November 14, 2007, Hayes spotted something in the woods near Hollandale Road.

“I found skeletal remains,” Hayes said. “As far as the bones go, they were scattered.”

The remains belong to a woman who had been killed and left there for about six months.

Investigators say she was shot in the head.

Her bracelet and rings were left behind.

Twelve years later, police still don’t know who she was or who killed her.

“We need assistance,” he said. “We need to move forward with it and try to bring justice and closure to this family.”

Police say they’ve had lots of leads and have gotten over 100 tips over the years but still no answers.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Hayes said.

Throughout the years, the victim’s skull was used in clay reconstruction to try to figure out what she may have looked like.

After analyzing her remains, police say the victim was African-American or bi-racial and was between 30 to 45 years old.

“Help us get her identified,” Hayes said.

Despite years of the case growing cold, Hayes says he’s still hopeful.

“Please help us,” he said. “Twelve years is long enough.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Hayes at 615-287-8626.