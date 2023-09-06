RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mayor of La Vergne has fired the city’s codes director amid sexual harassment allegations.

Codes Director Randolph Salyers was fired Tuesday, Sept. 5 after he was placed on administrative leave with pay on Aug. 21.

According to city spokesperson, Anne Smith, two women claim Salyers sexually harassed them and made “unwanted physical contact and verbally suggestive remarks.”

The city’s Human Resources department was reportedly first notified of the allegations via an anonymous letter sent to the department on Aug. 15. HR Director Andrew Patton immediately began an investigation, and interviewed those involved and witnesses prior to interviewing Salyers.

Multiple people witnessed all of the alleged incidents, including those reported in the anonymous letter and others uncovered during the investigation, according to the spokesperson.

Salyers was placed on administrative leave with pay following his interview and pending the outcome of the investigation. With a recommendation from senior-level staff, Mayor Cole terminated Salyers from employment effective Sept. 5.

“This investigation was extremely disappointing to find out about,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “We always hold our directors to a higher standard and I commend our human resources department for following up with the allegations quickly and efficiently to uncover the truth so we might take action. We ask for the privacy of those involved in this investigation, that they may have time to process and heal.”

Salyers’ termination comes more than seven months after the La Vergne Police Department was rocked by a sex scandal. The city has recently named its new police chief — Milwaukee Police Capt. Christopher Moews.