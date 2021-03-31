Kylie Jenner, Harry Hudson help fund cancer lounge at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital

The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt announced the completion of their new Teen Cancer Lounge, funded in part by Kylie Jenner and Harry Hudson. PHOTO: Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt announced the completion of their new Teen Cancer Lounge, funded in part by Kylie Jenner and Harry Hudson.

According to a Facebook post, Jenner helped raise funds in support of Harry Hudson, who is a cancer survivor.

The 540 square foot lounge is located on the sixth floor of the hospital and was designed by teen cancer patients.

Hudson joined the hospital for a virtual visit of the lounge Wednesday. He spoke with other cancer patients and survivors about the emotional and social support the room will provide.