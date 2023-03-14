SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kyle Chrisley was arrested in Middle Tennessee Tuesday following an altercation that allegedly took place in Smyrna.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Police say Chrisley, an employee at Penske Truck Rental, was involved in a “physical altercation” with his supervisor. It was alleged that Chrisley pulled a “fixed blade” during the incident.

A warrant was obtained for aggravated assault against Chrisley, and he voluntarily appeared for booking on Tuesday.

His bond was set at $3,000 and he was taken to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Kyle Chrisley is the son of former reality TV star Todd Chrisley. Todd and his wife Julie are both currently serving prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion.