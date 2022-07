MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A Hopkins County man was airlifted to Nashville after being struck by lightning.

Madisonville, Kentucky, firefighters say this happened on Saturday, July 2. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

According to the CDC, about 40 million lightning strikes hit the ground in the United States each year, and the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are less than one in a million.