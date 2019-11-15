Kurdish community mourns employee killed in South Nashville store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Kurdish community is mourning the loss of a man they say was well-loved in their community.

Nashwan Malaka was fatally shot inside the Newroz Market on Elysian Fields Court where he worked Thursday night in south Nashville.

The market remained closed Friday as members of the Kurdish community prayed for answers in the tragedy.

The 32-year-old father of two was working in the meat department at the market when police say a man entered through an open door wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and brown shoes and shot Malaka in the head.

“That’s something nobody expected and never has happened, so that is really hard. It’s not something easy, especially when everybody witnessed this guy, he was one of the best people in our community. Never hurt anybody, never argued,” said Kamel Hasan.

Hasan is the owner of Azadi Market, next door to where the shooting happened. “Nobody heard anything.”

Hasan describes Malaka as a man liked by all, adding that Malaka was an employee of his for four years.

“Hard worker, very nice gentleman. One of the best employees I ever had in the past 17 years in my business Experience.”

He is left puzzled as to who would do such a senseless crime and why.

“Heartbreaking, heartbreaking, because nobody expected this happening to us and nobody knows what was going on and also the main reason is he is a very humble, respectful person. That’s what it is really, everybody feels very sad about it,” he explained.

Long-time customers of Newroz Market were also left in disbelief.

“I used to speak to the guy at the counter all the time and he was just an open friendly person and to find out that he’s been murdered is just disgusting quite honestly,” Scott Jinnette told News 2.

Members of the Kurdish community say Malaka was working to provide for his family in Nashville as well as those still in Kurdistan.

A Gofundme has been set up to help his family.