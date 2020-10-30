Kroger releases list of top-selling Halloween candy in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you are making a Halloween candy run, here’s some advice to make you the most popular house on the block.

Kroger has released its list of the top five best-selling candy items in Middle Tennessee.

To compile the list, the grocery chain looked at last year’s sales to date for this season’s results.

The top seller is arguably everyone’s favorite — Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Their ranking also includes the special pumpkin-shaped Reese’s.

Candy Corn Kit-Kat Butterfinger Snickers

Kroger said the National Retail Federation estimated shoppers will spend $2.4 billion on Halloween candy nation-wide this year, slightly down from the $2.6 billion spent in 2019.