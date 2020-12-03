Kroger looking to fill 150 positions with virtual job fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kroger is partnering with the Urban League of Middle Tennessee to host a virtual job fair on Thursday.

Kroger has around 150 positions its looking to fill in Nashville and surrounding areas, including Franklin, Mt. Juliet, Brentwood, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro, and Lebanon.

The grocery chain is offering full and part-time positions. Some benefits the company offers include associate discounts and tuition reimbursement for students.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger has hired more than 8,000 associates across its Nashville division, which includes Middle and East Tennessee and parts of Alabama and Kentucky.

The job fair will be held at 1 p.m. on December 3. Candidates can register and find more information about the event here.