Kroger carjacking victim describes terrifying moment her son was held at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother describes the terrifying moments when her son is held at gunpoint inside a Kroger, before being carjacked.

Emily says the turn of horrific events began inside the Hermitage Kroger on Old Hickory Blvd. around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

She tells News 2 she noticed a man following them around the store. He asked what kind of car she drives and when she blew him off, he grabbed her son demanding the keys.

“(He) grabs my son, gun pointed to his back and he says give me the keys, give me the keys.”

In disbelief, Emily says the suspect demands her and her child outside, with a gun pointed at her 11-year-old son’s back, she says he is dragged out by the suspect.

“Drags my son outside and my son has lost a shoe at this point and is bawling his eyes out.”

Once outside, off duty metro police officer Gordon Stovall pulled up.

The officer said he had stopped at the store for ice-cream on his way home when he noticed the family in distress.

“As I got closer I rolled down my window and I heard her saying keep going he’s got my baby, he’s going to kill my baby,”

Officer Stovall explained.

The officer says he coincidentally blocked the victim’s car in as he drew his gun giving commands to the suspect.

The suspect is felon Devan Thompson, according to police. The mother says he uses the child as a shield as Thompson made his way into the driver’s seat of her car.

“He Jams my son down, my son hits his head on the bumper next to me and then he uses my son as a shield in between the two,” she said.

The police officer witnessed it as well.

“He was using that child as a shield up until that very second that he got into that car. He was just out of his mind that poor kid. I can’t even imagine what it must be like for him,” said Officer Stovall.

A traumatizing event that the family says they are still re-living

“I would hate for somebody’s kid to feel like my kid feels right now.”

Devon Thompson was eventually apprehended thanks to k-9 officer Braxx, following a pursuit that ended in a crash about 4 miles from the Kroger.

Police say the K-9 bit the carjacker in the leg and he, in turn, used an ice scraper to attack the dog.

Fortunately, Braxx, the woman nor her child were physically harmed.

Thompson was transported to Vanderbilt for treatment and faces a number of charges including; aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, and assault on an officer.

On his way to being booked, police station Thompson also bit an officer who was treated and released.