Knoxville native among six Nashville officers recognized for evacuating people before RV explosion on Christmas Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the six Nashville police officers being recognized for their heroic actions has ties to the Knoxville area.

Officer Michael Sipos, along with five other police officers, have been recognized by Metro Nashville Police for evacuating people and saving lives from 2nd Avenue before Friday morning’s RV explosion.

Hardin Valley Academy confirmed Sipos is a 2015 graduate from the school.

The University of Tennessee also confirmed Sipos graduated there in 2018.

Those six officers were recognized during a news briefing Sunday morning in Nashville.