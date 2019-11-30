Known scammer recently spotted at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Airport Department of Public Safety officials say that a known scammer has been seen at the Nashville International Airport recently.

He was spotted in the Terminal ‘A’ garage.

They say he approaches passengers with different stories trying to get money from them.

He may be driving a late model white Audi SUV with Illinois license plates.

If you are approached by this person immediately contact airport police at 615-275-1703.

