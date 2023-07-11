COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after Ku Klux Klan recruiting fliers were discovered posted on the marquees of three African American churches in Columbia.

Pastors are planning to meet after the fliers were found outside Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Bethel Chapel AME Church, and Faith United Missionary Baptist Church.

News 2 spoke with Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Kenny Anderson Sr., who said some area parishioners walked out of services to discover fliers that claimed to be left by the Old Glory Knights chapter of the KKK.

Anderson said the fliers were adhesive and had to be peeled off. Thankfully for his parish, the rain had blurred much of its content until police came and removed it.

“It says, ‘Be warned.’ That lets me know now it’s a threat,” Anderson said as he read a picture of the flier that had been left. I don’t see it as a prank; I don’t see it as just three churches, why not all of them? Well, I don’t care if it’s just one, it was still an act of hate and evil, and we have to stand against that.”

According to the Associated Press, the Old Glory Knights also left fliers on the steps of a mostly Black church in Mississippi about six weeks ago. The Southern Poverty Law Center described the Old Glory Knights as a fairly new chapter of the KKK, forming in the past year.

“There used to be a time where things would shock you when it happened to a church, but things don’t shock me anymore. It hurts me; it hurts me to know that there’s still people that are doing these things,” Anderson said.

Columbia’s Assistant Police Chief, Jeremy Haywood, told News 2 his department had reports of fliers posted at multiple locations in addition to the three churches. The police department released surveillance footage of one suspect who appeared to get out of a white car and stick a fliers on a business’ trailer.

Pastor Anderson is organizing an event Wednesday evening called, “Christians Standing Against Hatred.” He and other pastors plan to have a press conference and pray together.

The public is invited to attend the gathering, which will be held at the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia at 5:30 p.m.

Police have asked the public to alert them if any more fliers are found. They also ask anyone with information on possible suspects to call them right away at 931-388-2727.