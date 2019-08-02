Kittens rescued from trash compactor in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A resident of Fairview is credited with rescuing several kittens that were dumped in a trash compactor.

According to the Williamson County Animal Center, the resident spotted the four kittens Thursday, pulled them from the trash compactor and brought them to the shelter.

“Situations like this not only are upsetting, but are absolutely completely unnecessary and against the law,” the animal center explained in a post on its Facebook page.

The shelter said the kittens are “very lucky” and doing well.

News 2 has reached out to law enforcement for additional information.

