RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several kittens were rescued from a fire at a Rutherford County residence on Wednesday.

According to the Rutherford County Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire located along Franklin Highway after an outbuilding and a nearby vehicle caught fire. Several agencies responded and said the fire was quickly extinguished.

The kittens were rescued from the structure and turned over to the homeowner.

(Courtesy: Rutherford County Fire & Rescue)

Fire officials said the fire reportedly started from a controlled burn.

“RCFR reminds the community that although permits are not required until May 15th each year, there are proper safety measures to follow when conducting an outdoor burn,” Rutherford County Fire & Rescue posted on social media.

No injuries were reported.