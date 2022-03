COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a happy ending for one kitten after it became trapped in a storm drain in Columbia on Wednesday.

People in one neighborhood heard noises coming from the storm drain and called Columbia Fire and Rescue to let them know something was stuck in there.



Firefighters rescued a kitten from a storm drain in Columbia (Courtesy: Columbia Fire & Rescue)

Crews were then able to pull the kitten out of the storm drain safely, although they still don’t know how it got trapped down there.