Kirby Wallace pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

DOVER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kirby Wallace will never live outside the walls of a Tennessee prison.

The 54-year-old was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in Stewart County after pleading guilty to eight charges.

On September 23, 2018, Wallace set off a tidal wave of terror that lasted for twelve days and included a manhunt that terrorized several communities.

He rode a bicycle to Teddy and Brenda Smith’s Indian Mound home. He watched and waited until the elderly couple left for church, and began burglarizing their house.

When the couple returned from church, they found Wallace inside. Wallace stabbed Teddy Smith and then tied up he and his wife and put them in separate bedrooms.

Smith freed himself and fought with Wallace, who was wearing a mask. During the fight, the mask was pulled off, revealing his face.

Wallace then strangled Brenda Smith and beat Teddy Smith, before setting fire to their home with the couple inside.

Teddy Smith regained consciousness and was able to escape.

District Attorney Ray Crouch said he and the family wanted to pursue the death penalty but didn’t.

“Death wasn’t good enough for Kirby Wallace,” said Crouch. “The best option for this case and for this family was to seek life without the possibility of parole because it ends the process. The family doesn’t have to wait through the multiple appeals, the post-conviction relief, spend three decades waiting to see justice finally come to a conclusion.”

Right before Wallace walked into court, the room became completely silent. Then, as he walked in, some family members commented on his weight and his garb, saying he’d put on a few pounds and said they were glad to see he was shackled.

As Crouch read Wallace’s guilty plea, Teddy Smith began loudly sobbing.

General Crouch became emotional as he talked about what Mr. Smith has had to endure.

“Mr. Smith is one of the strongest men I’ve ever met in my entire life,” he said. “His love for his family and wife is unparalleled. It is heartwrenching. He deserves finality and conclusion.”

Wallace spoke only to respond “yes, sir” and “no, sir” in relation to the court proceedings.

Judge Larry Wallace spoke to the family in court and apologized what they had gone through. He also held a moment of silence for Brenda Smith.

Wallace must still be convicted and sentenced in Montgomery County.

