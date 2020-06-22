Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk demands a beer board member resign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After being cited by the Metro Health Department last week for violating COVID-19 emergency orders, Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk is one of four downtown businesses facing a license suspension.

But following a unanimous vote by the Metro Beer Permit Board, one board member took to social media to express her thoughts on the consequences. Kia Jarmon posted to her Facebook page that she wished the board had given an even harsher punishment to those businesses.

Attorney for Kid Rock’s Bryan Lewis called the post horrendous and is now demanding Jarmon resign from her position on the board.

“There was a definite bias and prejudice towards my client,” Lewis said. “Mayor Cooper needs to take immediate action and call for her resignation right now.”

Jarmon told News 2 she does not plan to resign. Only saying “My post is clear” in an email response and that she did not wish to elaborate on the situation.

“For a government board to have a member that would post something like that about a pending case is just absolutely incredible. I’ve never seen anything like that,” Lewis said.

Lewis said there’s a double standard for COVID-19 restrictions if businesses are being cited while hundreds gather for Black Lives Matter protests.

“We feel like we have been targeted. We are the only business on lower broad Dr. Caldwell has come in and threatened to shut down,” Attorney for Kid Rock’s Bryan Lewis said.

Images and videos circulated on social media showing a packed bar at Kid Rock’s, despite capacity restrictions. But a complaint was why Caldwell, with the Metro Health Department, said he visited the honky tonk to check for violations.

Lewis said that’s why a hearing is necessary to review the evidence against the business. He said images could be photo shopped or may have been taken before COVID-19.

Lewis also added that in order to have a fair hearing to appeal the citation, Jarmon cannot be on the board. He is demanding she resign or recuse herself from the four cases she referred to in her post.

“She is a problem, not a solution to what we have going on in Nashville here today,” Lewis said.

If Jarmon does not remove herself from his hearing, Lewis said he plans to appeal in a higher court.

News 2 reached out to the Metro Beer Permit Board for a statement on the situation and were told the board needed to consult with their legal team before commenting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.