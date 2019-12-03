Kid Rock to serve as grand marshal of 2019 Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kid Rock has been chosen as grand marshal of the 2019 Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade in Williamson County.

The 48-year-old musician made a guest appearance in the parade last year, riding in a convertible with his granddaughter.

The Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14.

Kid Rock was also originally slated to serve as grand marshal in the 2018 Nashville Christmas Parade. Following controversy over profane comments he used to describe Joy Behar, parade organizers chose to replace him with James Shaw, Jr., the hero who wrestled the gun away from the Waffle House shooter in Antioch.

Kid Rock was in the headlines again last week for comments he made about Oprah Winfrey. After multiple outlets reported on the comments, he posted to Twitter: “My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show…🏳️‍🌈 I said f— that and her. End of story.”