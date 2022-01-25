(The Hill) — Kid Rock is ripping Anthony Fauci and COVID-19 mitigation policies in a new expletive-filled anti-Biden anthem.

“We the people in all we do, reserve the right to scream, ‘F— you!” the singer shouts in his song, “We the People,” released Monday.

Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, is just one of several figures targeted in the tune by the controversial “All Summer Long” performer.

“Wear your mask, take your pills. Now a whole generation is mentally ill,” Kid Rock, who was born Robert Ritchie, tells listeners.

The chorus of the song repeats the phrase, “Let’s go Brandon!” The term, which has become a popular rallying cry of sorts among some conservative and GOP groups, was established last year when an NBC Sports reporter said the crowd at a NASCAR race was chanting those words in support of driver Brandon Brown. The fans were actually chanting “F— Joe Biden.”

Other lyrics in the song include: “COVID’s near, it’s coming to town. We gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it and they call him racist.”

“Inflation’s up, like the minimum wage. So it’s all the same, not a damn thing changed,” he exclaims.

The 51-year-old performer has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump. In 2017, he posed for photos in the Oval Office with Trump alongside 2012 GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and singer Ted Nugent.

Kid Rock teased a possible Republican bid for a Michigan Senate seat for months in 2017 before announcing later that year, “F— no, I’m not running for Senate.”

Few are spared from Kid Rock’s F-bombs in the song, with him yelling, “F— Facebook. F— Twitter, too. And the mainstream media, f— you, too!”

Despite his blistering attacks, Kid Rock calls for politically polarized Americans to come together: “We gotta keep fighting for right to be free. And every human being doesn’t have to agree. We all bleed red, brother, listen to me. It’s time for love and unity.”