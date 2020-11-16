KEVA hosts annual “Silence the Violence” rally in north Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday, the Nashville non-profit organization Keeping Every Vision Alive (KEVA) hosted their annual “Silence The Violence” rally.

People gathered at Hadley Park in North Nashville where singers, dancers and motivational speakers performed for the crowd.

Event organizer Rev. Venita Lewi has been working to bring people together in Music City for three decades. She says Saturday’s event was all about putting a stop to crime, domestic violence and police brutality.

“We’re going to be working together as this unified force. We need the police department. I think blow up defund the police. It’s more like work with the police,” Lewis said. “We got to work together and combat the violence in our community.”

A Saturday shooting in North Nashville turned into Metro’s most recent homicide Sunday morning, when 31-year old Rasheed Walker succumbed to his injuries. It happened in Metro Police Commander Terrence Graves’ precinct.

“The sad thing is it happens all the time and that doesn’t count the shootings,” Graves said. “We applaud any organization that’s trying to do something to make our community safer.”

The “Silence the Violence” rally was supposed to happen back in May, but was postponed due to COVID-19. Lewis says they plan to be back next year with a larger crowd.