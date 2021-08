CALVERT CITY, KY. (WKRN) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police have located a missing 12-year-old boy who was considered endangered.

Police say Eugene O’Bryan left his home on Warnick Road in Calvert City Friday afternoon at around 4 p.m. Troopers searched off of US Highway 62 in the area of Warnick Road and Old Calvert City Road.

O’Bryan was last seen barefoot, wearing a gray shirt with blue shorts near a pond off Warnick Road.

At 5:45 p.m. Friday, KSP announced O’Bryan had been found safe.