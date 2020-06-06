Kentucky hospital resumes limited visitations amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hopkinsville, KY (WKRN) — Jennie Stuart Health has resumed some limited visitations that includes a patient to have one visitor or support person at a time.
Currently, visiting hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. With the exception of Maternity and NICU departments, visitors can rotate with others once during the allotted visitation hours.
- Entrance restrictions:
- The 18th Street entrance remains open only for outpatient infusion, cardiac rehabilitation, and pulmonary rehabilitation patients.
- All other visitors are asked to enter through the main entrance near the emergency department.
- Screenings will be provided at these two locations. No other hospital entrances will be open.
- E.C. Green Cancer Center patients will continue to enter through the Wallace Building where screenings will be conducted before entry.
Anyone visiting a patient will be given a surgical mask and will be required to wear a mask or face-covering while inside. People can also choose to wear their own cloth masks.
- Visitors must:
- Wash their hands before and after a visit
- Wear a mask at all times
- Use the designated entrance and exit by the Emergency Department.
- Visiting hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
