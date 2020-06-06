Kentucky hospital resumes limited visitations amid COVID-19 pandemic

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

Hopkinsville, KY (WKRN) — Jennie Stuart Health has resumed some limited visitations that includes a patient to have one visitor or support person at a time.

Currently, visiting hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. With the exception of Maternity and NICU departments, visitors can rotate with others once during the allotted visitation hours.

Entrance restrictions:

The 18th Street entrance remains open only for outpatient infusion, cardiac rehabilitation, and pulmonary rehabilitation patients.

All other visitors are asked to enter through the main entrance near the emergency department.

Screenings will be provided at these two locations. No other hospital entrances will be open.

E.C. Green Cancer Center patients will continue to enter through the Wallace Building where screenings will be conducted before entry.

Anyone visiting a patient will be given a surgical mask and will be required to wear a mask or face-covering while inside. People can also choose to wear their own cloth masks.

Visitors must:

Wash their hands before and after a visit

Wear a mask at all times

Use the designated entrance and exit by the Emergency Department.

Visiting hours will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

