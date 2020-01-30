1  of  12
Kentucky hands Vanderbilt record 25th straight SEC loss

by: The Associated Press

Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans (0) drives on Vanderbilt’s Dylan Disu (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Tyrese Maxey scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half, and No. 13 Kentucky used a 23-12 run to rally past Vanderbilt for a 71-62 victory that dealt the Commodores their record 25th consecutive SEC regular-season loss.

The Wildcats trailed 40-30 early in the second half before the big run over 8:45 to lead for good at 53-52.

Maxey later scored nine points for a seven-point cushion.

Saben Lee scored 21 points and Dylan Disu had 13 for the Commodores, who broke the mark it briefly shared with Sewanee, which set the mark from 1938-40.

