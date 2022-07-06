MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fugitive who was on the run from law enforcement in Kentucky has been taken into custody after he was found in a U-Haul truck.

An affidavit states officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Hamblen Drive in Madison to respond to a call regarding a suspicious U-Haul truck parked in the driveway of an abandoned residence.

Court records state that upon arrival, officers came in contact with Brandon Carter, 34, who was in the driver’s seat of the U-Haul.

Based on a license photo, a registered address and tattoos, officials were able to identify Carter as a wanted man from Kentucky.

Carter was taken into custody and will soon be extradited back to the Blue Grass State.